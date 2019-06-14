Phaedra Parks‘ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Is Back In Jail Days After Being Released

Rough times for the former husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Phaedra Parks. Apollo Nida was released from prison just a nine days ago and now he is going back to prison. The former reality start has been incarcerated for nearly five years.

Nida, 40, was living in a halfway house in Philadelphia since being released on June 5. However, US Marshals Service told Page Six, “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody. We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

The representative said Nida broke a technical condition of his release. He will be sentenced on October 15.

In 2014, Nida went to prison on conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges and was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution. It was reportedly a four-year scheme that robbed more than 50 victims.

Parks filed for divorce shortly after he went to jail in 2014. In one of his final interviews before going to prison, he told “The Ryan Cameron Show” about the mother of his two young children, “I think Phaedra, in a perfect world, should be supportive as a wife should be…but if she chooses to derail from the plan, then that’s what she chooses to do. Apollo is prepared for whatever happens in life. Whatever’s been thrown at me, I deal with it. I would like to say I would want her to stay around and do what a wife should do. But tomorrow’s not promised.”

In 2016, Nida got engaged from prison to Sherien Almufti. In April, she wrote on her Instagram, “#MCM @apollonida03 BABYYYY I cant wait to put my hands & ***** all over your sexy ass!!!

However, Almufti made no posts on her Instagram when Nida got out of prison and she has not made any posts now that he is going back.

