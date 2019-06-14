Airbnb ‘Crackhouse’ Videos Show Drugs Everywhere With ‘Heroin Addict Hiding In The Bathroom’

A would-be Airbnb guest arrived at a rental property to find drugs and drug paraphernalia strewn inside before he discovered two apparent addicts living there over the weekend. De’Leioun Jackson, who is Black and also known by his rap name Ponce De’Leioun, used his cellphone to record the slovenly scene in a Los Angeles apartment and posted separate clips to Twitter on June 8.

“Airbnb gotta do better,” Jackson can be heard saying in part on the recording while the camera showed hypodermic needles and pipes in addition to some apparent drugs.

I just checked into my air bnb & found needles, pills, pipes & a fuckin heroin addict hiding in the bathroom. This shit got me pissed tf off!! No excuse @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp pic.twitter.com/o3y2pazBeP — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 8, 2019

As he made his way through the apartment, Jackson said he “found a Crackhead hiding in the bathroom & another locked in the 2nd room!!!!” He blamed it on the apartment not having a lock on the front door.

My air bnb host supplied me with an apartment with no working lock on the door!! I found a Crackhead hiding in the bathroom & another locked in the 2nd room!!!! He kicked one out, cleaned up all the needles & offered to let me stay in the crackhouse 😷🤮 pic.twitter.com/9yxJqaDCl7 — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 9, 2019

Jackson could be heard commenting about how the two had apparently “moved in” as he filmed them leaving the premises. The owner of the property kicked the two men out, according to a report from Yahoo! Lifestyle.

I thought there was 1 addict in the @Airbnb until I called the host & he showed up & found another in the 2nd room!!!! I don’t even gotta bed in this hoe 🤬 pic.twitter.com/B7YOmCmsxM — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 8, 2019

Airbnb tweeted back at Jackson almost immediately and asked for his reservation info. However, it was unclear what type of resolution there was, if any.

Hi, we'd like to follow up immediately. Please DM us with your full name as it appears on your Airbnb account, email and phone number along with the relevant reservation code. We're awaiting your DM. Thank you. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) June 8, 2019

Jackson later tweeted that the host still apparently thought his guest would feel comfortable in the apartment if he cleaned it up.

This dude trying to clean the place up when he should be giving me a new crib — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 8, 2019

Disgusted as he may have been, Jackson kept his cool and documented the ordeal on Twitter in an example of his self-restraint and calmness.

Patience is when you’re supposed to be mad but you choose to understand. — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 8, 2019

Be positive and trust the timing of everything. Just because it's not happening right now doesn't mean it never will. Stay patient. — Ponce 🦁 (@PonceDeLeioun) June 8, 2019

Jackson’s experience in Los Angeles came on the heels of another across the country in a series of high-profile incidents involving Airbnb.

About a week before Jackson’s experience in Los Angeles, a group of Black male friends was confronted in their Airbnb by a racist host who used the word “monkey” in a derogatory reference to the men. In that instance, which was also captured on video, Airbnb sent an email to NewsOne announcing that host has been removed from its online platform.

This is unacceptable behavior that I had to endure last night. I was kicked out and called racial slurs by my Airbnb host. I am extremely livid. @airbnb needs to fix this! We deserve better! “Which one of the monkeys are going to sleep on the couch?” pic.twitter.com/tJV6Ll4EDh — M. Gatsby (@_MrMAC) June 1, 2019

Airbnb offered to put the men up in another Airbnb under its Open Doors policy, which makes sure guests facing discrimination are able to have an alternate place to stay. But Jackson was apparently a victim of ambitious, crafty drug addicts who found a place of refuge and turned it into their own personal drug den. His experience had nothing to do with discrimination and Airbnb did not seem to have a portion of its website that addressed such a scenario.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that Airbnb “provided Ponce De’Leioun a full refund.”

SEE ALSO:

Police Sued For Millions After Video Shows Hysterical Cop Threatening To Shoot Black Family

Cops Accuse Raptors GM Masai Ujiri After Video Of Him Being ‘Punched And Pushed’ Goes Viral