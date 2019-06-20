Black Man Arrested While Attached To An IV Machine

A man named Shaquille Dukes, 24, is outraged after he was arrested with an IV attached to his arm. He claims he walking outside of the hospital under doctor’s orders and cops racially profiled him.

Dukes wrote on Facebook that he came to Freeport, Illinois because he was on vacation and leave from probation. However, he was admitted into the hospital for double pneumonia and “after receiving doctors orders to walk around, I was stopped by an overzealous, racist, security officer, who claimed that I ‘was trying to leave the hospital to sell the IV equipment on eBay.’ After a brief conversation, the guard called the police, I was advised by Sgt. Jeff Zalaznik, badge number 116, that I was being arrested for attempted theft, of the IV equipment that was clearly attached to my arm.”

He added, “My brother was arrested, and then me. Under the direction of Sgt Zalaznik, officers stood by and watched while my IV was removed on the sidewalk, and it was NOT by a doctor. I told the Sgt I was being treated for pneumonia and asthma, and his words were ‘I don’t care why you’re here, you’re going to jail’.”

He also claims he had a seizure and an asthma attack, “They took my rescue inhaler and began to transport me to the city lockup, while in transit I began to have a seizure, and subsequently am asthma attack, I pleaded with officers for almost 4 minutes to retrieve my inhaler from the transporting officer, and finally, when I became unresponsive, it miraculously appeared.”

Duke said Freeport is one of the most racist cities in America and he has contacted an attorney. See the post below, which includes videos:

The Journal Standard reports that cops claim he was arrested because of “conduct toward the security officer and the police officers once they arrived.” However, there isn’t an explanation for why he was stopped in the first place.

Freeport police Lt. Andrew Schroeder said, “The issue here is that his actions were why he was arrested. Had they been able to engage in a civil discourse with hospital security, we wouldn’t have been called at all. As far as the video goes, all you are seeing is a snippet of a longer incident. I think people need to be careful about rushing to judgment against the police without all the information.”

Dukes was charged with disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

