Mother Demands Answers After Picking Up ‘Lifeless’ 2-Month-Old From Cleveland Daycare

The last thing parents expect when they go to pick up their children from daycare is to find their kids unresponsive. But that’s exactly what happened for one Cleveland mother, who was demanding answers after she arrived at a daycare center expecting to take her 2-month-old daughter to an appointment afterward.

Taylor Bush left her three sons and infant daughter, Di’Yanni Griffin, with Danielle Townsend, the owner of Nana’s Home Daycare, on Tuesday. In an impassioned Facebook post, Bush wrote that when she went to pick up Di’Yanni, she was surprised to find Townsend was not present. She said she was instead greeted by Townsend’s sister, who handed her the infant telling her that she had trouble breathing earlier.

“No one called me to let me know that she was breathing differently or that Danielle wasn’t going to be there,” Bush wrote.

Bush went on to say that as she was getting Di’Yanni ready she noticed something was wrong.

“So I go to walk out the door and I close the door behind me so I’m like, ‘Hey, mama baby.’ I realize her neck is, just, she’s just lifeless,” she told Fox 8 on Thursday.

The mother of four also told the news station that she immediately went back inside of the daycare to perform CPR on her daughter. Then she proceeded to call 911 and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where Di’Yanni was pronounced dead.

“When you handed me my daughter, my daughter was basically already dead,” Bush said.

Townsend said that her daycare had been in operation for three years and denied any wrongdoing. She claimed that she and her sister, who also works at the daycare, tried to get in touch with Bush to let her know that Di’Yanni was having respiratory issues.

“My sister calls me and says, ‘Call her mother,'” Townsend said. “I said, ‘Well, her mother just texted me; what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The baby is breathing fast.'”

She also admitted that no one at Nana’s Home called 911.

The Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services said they were investigating the incident to determine if the daycare should lose their license. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said in a statement that they would be “monitoring this tragic situation very closely.”

According to reports, the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to the daycare on Tuesday. Authorities said they were waiting on results from the medical examiner before continuing their investigation.

Bush, who called Di’Yanni her “everything”, created a GoFundMe to help raise money for her daughter’s funeral services.

