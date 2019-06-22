Fans Await Little League Phenom Mo’ne Davis’ Hampton University Debut

It’s been nearly five years since Philadelphia-bred sports phenom Mo’ne Davis took the world by storm and made history by becoming the first African American girl to play in the Little League World Series. Now, after deciding to take her talents to Hampton University last year, her fans are waiting for her highly anticipated debut on the college softball field.

Coming soon to a softball field near you! Go Lady Pirates!! @HUAthletics1868 @Hampton_SB pic.twitter.com/ejaptqyJij — Hampton University (@_HamptonU) June 19, 2019

Davis hasn’t even entered her twenties yet but has already broken several barriers for girls and women in sports. In 2014—the now 17-year-old—became the first girl to pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history while playing for the Philadelphia-based Taney Youth Baseball Association. Her accomplishments landed her a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated; making her the first Little League player to grace the front cover. Davis has also received several accolades for her achievements, including an award from Sports Illustrated Kids and being featured on ESPNW’s Impact 25 list. She was also named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.

Although the softball season is months away, fans are excited for the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy graduate to kick off her collegiate athletic career. For Davis, Hampton feels like home. “The girls on the team are amazing. The coaches are amazing,” she said in an interview with The Undefeated. “It just kind of felt like home, which is what you look for in a school. Everything felt right. Since I’m spending my next four years there, I have to be comfortable.”

During the 2019 softball season, the Hampton Pirates finished with a 23-25 record. Hampton University’s head softball coach Angela Nicholson is excited to have Davis on the team. “She is an outstanding athlete who just loves to compete no matter what sport it is,” she told the NCAA. “Davis is great at everything and her hands up the middle are second to none. She is very dynamic in her movements, has a smooth transfer and just a strong knack for the game.”

