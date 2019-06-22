Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Launches Youth Mentoring Initiative

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ensuring that the children in her city have a solid foundation for success. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she announced that the city of Atlanta is launching a mentor challenge in an effort to provide guidance for 100 boys.

In the spirit of Father's Day, we're proud to share our partnership with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City of Atlanta on the '100 Men to Mentor' initiative. What better way to honor the male mentor in your life than by becoming a Big Brother? https://t.co/c7ZcbFkStr — BBBS of Metro ATL (@BBBSatl) June 16, 2019

The initiative—dubbed the 100 Men To Mentors Challenge—is a collaborative effort between the city and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta organization. It’s being rolled out under the My Brother’s Keeper project. Organizers are searching for mentors from different industries who can commit to meeting with their mentee a few times a month to cultivate an impactful relationship.

Mayor Bottoms believes representation is a key factor when it comes to success for young men. “I know how important it is for youth in our communities to see and engage with positive male role models,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It is up to all of us to create the kind of city that we want to live in and I am confident that the men of Atlanta will answer the call to help us create a city where our boys see and believe that they can become anything they dream of being.” Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta believes that the program will help the youth navigate life.

Mentors are needed throughout the country. According to the Youth Mentor initiative, there are 16 million children between the ages of 8 and 18 who don’t have a mentor.

