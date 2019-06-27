From Debt To Financial Freedom: Dr. Soaries Talks Building And Protecting a Legacy

African-American pastor and civil rights activist, Dr. DeForest Soaries, founder of the dfree® Financial Freedom movement, focuses on reducing debt and building wealth within black communities through his Billion Dollar Challenge campaign. Inspired by his late-grandmother, a woman who had no civil rights, but owned residential property, Soaries channeled his energy toward building wealth. In this clip presented by Prudential and Urban One, Soaries explains what it is to build and protect your legacy. From redeveloping neighborhoods to building institutions, Soaries encourages the Black community to be financially well and benefit from his ideas around money management.

