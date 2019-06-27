Money And Ideas: Meet The Scholar Who Is Shaping Black Wall Street

Legacy Builder Dr. Ricco Wright, founder of the Black Wall Street Gallery is part of the reimagining that’s occurring in the historic Black Wall Street area of Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this motivating clip presented by Prudential and Urban One, the educated, multifaceted scholar and business owner reflects on his graduate school experience and the moment he realized the relationship between money and his ideas. A trip to New York City reminded him that talent is everywhere. See how he moved from visionary to businessman and built an art gallery in his own backyard.

Also On News One: