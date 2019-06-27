Ricco Wright

Ricco Wright

Photo by Ricco Wright

Biz/Media
HomeBiz/Media

Money And Ideas: Meet The Scholar Who Is Shaping Black Wall Street

Legacy Builder Dr. Ricco Wright, founder of the Black Wall Street Gallery is part of the reimagining that’s occurring in the historic Black Wall Street area of Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this motivating clip presented by Prudential and Urban One, the educated, multifaceted scholar and business owner reflects on his graduate school experience and the moment he realized the relationship between money and his ideas. A trip to New York City reminded him that talent is everywhere. See how he moved from visionary to businessman and built an art gallery in his own backyard.

LegacyProd

Also On News One:
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
ABC's 'Roseanne'
21 photos
More From NewsOne
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close