Medical Examiner Finds Maleah Davis Was Intentionally Killed As No One Is Charged With Her Murder clay

The cause of death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis has finally been released. It is determined she died by homicidal violence.

See Also: Company Claps Back At Disgraced Author, Lawsuit Over D.C. Subway-Shaming As Debut Novel Is Called Trash

ABC reports, medical examiners ruled she died from “homicidal violence.” There are not other details about her death and no one has been charged with her murder. However, 27-year-old Derion Vence, her mother’s boyfriend, has remained the lone suspect.

Davis was last seen alive on April and Vence is denying any responsibility, even though he was being held in jail on related charges.

“I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview earlier thus month. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.”

Police claim Vence led them to Maleah’s body but he somehow was still maintaining that he had nothing to do with her death.

Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges. He originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

As for her mother, Bowens seemed to be avoiding any legal repercussion for her actions, or inaction, surrounding her daughter. Even Bowens’ former representative had his doubts about Maleah’s mother. Quannell X severed ties with Bowens because he said she was defending Vence even though she admitted her husband beat Maleah so severely she required brain surgery.

Rest in power, Maleah Davis.

SEE ALSO:

Company Claps Back At Disgraced Author, Lawsuit Over D.C. Subway-Shaming As Debut Novel Is Called Trash

A History Of Racist Policing In America, From Slavery To Jim Crow To Now