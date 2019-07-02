LAPD Investigates Itself Over [Mis]Handling Of Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

In the hours after Nipsey Hussle’s accused murderer was arrested, many people wanted to know why the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also didn’t take the alleged getaway driver into custody too. Now, the LAPD is working to answer that question as the police department has “opened an internal affairs investigation into why the woman who drove the getaway car … was sent home when she tried to turn herself in during the manhunt for the shooter,” USA Today reported.

The news of the internal affairs investigation came as other key information about the murder case has been trickling out to the media.

The unidentified getaway driver, a woman, was reportedly compelled to turn herself in after seeing her car on news reports in the days after the March 31 shooting that left the Los Angeles rapper dead outside his Marathon Clothing store. “Oh my God,” she testified that she told her mother when seeing the reports. “My car is on here and everything, and I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know this boy was gonna do this.”

She has reportedly maintained her innocence and was apparently cooperating with authorities.

But from the outside looking in, the role she played in the killing appeared to be a classic case of aiding and abetting, which is a felony. However, the woman has avoided any criminal charges.

Grand jury transcripts show that the woman, accompanied by her mother, tried to turn herself in at a police station but was told by an officer “don’t worry about it” and “don’t listen to the news.”

LAPD confirmed that account.

Court documents have shown that Eric Holder, the alleged gunman, was upset over snitching accusations from Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom. “Mr. Holder got out of the car, immediately walked up to the group where Mr. Hussle, or Mr. Asghedom was, and they had a conversation,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said last week. “That conversation is important because that conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which in the gang world is a very serious offense.”

According to testimony from witness Herman Douglas, Hussle allegedly said, “Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you.”

Douglas also testified that “Nipsey was more or less trying to, trying to look out for the dude, was trying to help him. Like basically warning the dude, like, you know, ‘They got some paperwork on you. I haven’t read the paperwork, but you know, you got to watch your back.’”

Holder reportedly got frustrated and asked Nipsey if he ever snitched. Hussle “calmly waved Holder off” according to a woman who was with the alleged killer. Holder left but came back soon after and killed the rapper.

It was reported last week that Nipsey Hussle’s final words to Holder were simply, “You got me.”

Holder was ultimately arrested April 2 and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is facing life in prison.

