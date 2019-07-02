Blue Bell Is ‘Working With Police’ To Find The Woman Who Licked Inside Ice Cream Container In Grocery Store

UPDATED: 1:51 a.m. EDT, July 2 — An increasing number of Twitter users were saying they knew where the woman seen on a viral video licking the inside of a tub of ice cream before putting it back in a supermarket freezer was from.

The shocking footage showed a young Black woman being urged to do the dirty deed by whoever was filming. It was unclear where she was from, but coverage from MySanatonio.com, the online version of the San Antonio Express-News, reported the social media mentions, as well.

Blue Bell monitoring viral ice cream-licking video featuring woman Twitter says is from San Antonio https://t.co/TPNnecGCYp — mySA (@mySA) July 1, 2019

The Texas Penal code says food tampering is a misdemeanor unless it causes physical harm. If that happens, it is a felony.

The person seen on a viral video licking the inside of a tub of ice cream before putting the container back in a freezer in a grocery store is reportedly a wanted woman. The Texas-based ice cream company “says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend,” according to ABC News.

As of Monday evening, all authorities have to go on is a nine-second video clip that’s been shared millions of times on social media since the weekend, when it first surfaced. The video starts off with the unidentified Black woman smiling with her tongue hanging out of her mouth over an open container of Blue Bell ice cream before the person filming urges her to take a lick. The woman happily complies before quickly covering back up the ice cream and returning it to its shelf in a grocery store freezer, all while smiling before chucking up deuces to the camera. Then the video ends, just like that.

Um. As a Brenham-ite, I’m upset at the disrespect for Blue Bell. As a human… wtf is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/JFI0FR5VmJ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 29, 2019

The extent of police’s involvement was unclear, but the woman could be guilty of a felony depending on which state the apparent food tampering crime took place in. For instance, in North Carolina, people “can be charged with a Class I felony for knowingly distributing food that could cause “mild physical discomfort without any lasting effect,” Slate explained before adding the following parenthetical statement: “(Technically, you don’t even need to distribute it—just leaving the food somewhere “in a position of human accessibility” is enough to get you charged.)” Elsewhere, the same offense is a misdemeanor.

That sounds an awful lot like what the woman on the video did, whether she was an employee or not.

The Food and Drug Administration has measures in place for reporting the type of food tampering seen on the video.

Blue Bell has responded to a number of people on Twitter released a statement of gratitude to those who first brought the video to the ice cream company’s attention.

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here: http://www.bluebell.comm — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 2, 2019

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

“Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

“We will continue to monitor this situation.”

