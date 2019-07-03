Girl, Bye! Meghan McCain Reportedly May Quit ‘The View’ Because She Feels Like A ‘Caged Animal’

Meghan McCain clearly can’t take the heat and it looks like she is ready to get out of the kitchen. There are reports that the 34-year-old is ready to leave “The View.”

See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears

The Daily Beast exclusively reports she can’t take all the bad press — meaning, she can’t handle when makes disgusting comments and people call her out. Sources claim she is “feeling like a caged animal” and she hates that she is seen as unreasonable, “manic” and “petulant child,” who has “crying fits” when she’s dragged on social media. After two seasons, McCain allegedly feels feels “so exhausted and defeated.”

A so-called pal, which is probably someone on McCain team, told The Daily Beast, “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain pal, who asked not to be further identified. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

The show’s executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin appeared to be defending her to The Daily Beast, “We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there. I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.”

She then added, “What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her.”

Maybe McCain should stop being so evil and it would be easier on her. Back on June 19, she called 76-year-old Joy Behar a bitch on live television.

However, this report isn’t too shocking. The heat on “The View” has allegedly been getting worse every day. According to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.”

Well said.

