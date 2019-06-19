Trifling Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar A Bitch On Live Television

Meghan McCain is continuing her legacy of being one of the most unlikable people on television. The 34-year-old hit a new low today by calling 76-year-old Joy Behar a bitch on live television.

See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears

McCain was babbling about Trump having a reported 40,000 people at a rally in Orlando, Florida. She told Behar, who often questions why someone who is broken the law in plain sight is still worshiped, “Don’t belittle the crowd. Don’t belittle the enthusiasm. Democrats have a lot to come. A lot of people are enthusiastic, and one of my producers were saying, ‘Why do people love him so much?’ It’s not just they love Trump so much. It’s they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on.”

Behar questioned, “Who? Black people, you mean? Immigrants? Who do they hate?”

McCain then whined about her overpaid gig, “You know what, Joy, really, I come here every day open-minded trying to explain it and it’s not a fun job for me. I know you’re angry. I know that you’re angry that Trump is president.”

She then accused Behar of yelling at her, which she wasn’t and McCain babbled, “I’m the sacrificial Republican every day.”

Behar said, “Awwww.”

McCain when distuging low calling the woman who could be her grandmother a bitch, “Don’t feel bad for me, bitch,” McCain yelled, pointing her finger at Behar as the crowd gasped. “I’m paid to do this. Okay? Don’t feel bad for me.” Sunny Hostin asked to not call each other bitches but McCain tried to clean it up by saying they call each other bitches all the time.

Just vile.

Watch below:

The heat on “The View” is reportedly getting worse every day. As NewsOne reported last week, according to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance