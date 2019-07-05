Someone Is Trying To Blame Sunny Hostin For Why Everyone Hates Meghan McCain On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain is allegedly ready to leave “The View” but now there are reports that her real issue is with someone on the show who is leaking info to the press. An “anonymous” source says people believe the leaker might be award-winning journalist and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin and her reps have clapped all the way back.

Page Six reports that McCain’s team believes the leaks are coming from Hostin and a “source confirmed that “network insiders are looking into Hostin “because they believe she is leaking damaging information.”

This so-called source adde, “They believe there are eyewitnesses and texts that can corroborate this.”

Senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said in a statement to Page Six: “I don’t think Sunny is the leak. I don’t think anyone who is working on the show could be that overtly doing something that’s potentially problematic for their own careers.”

A rep for Hostin told Page Six, “This is absurd, and I’m not surprised the source is anonymous, since defamation is actionable.”

Leaks are not the reason why McCain is despised, it’s the 34-year-old behavior on the show when it’s live on air. Page Six McCain also allegedly is in talks to stay but “there are some things that need to change. Meghan feels constantly attacked.”

Who knows what those changes are.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast exclusively reported she can’t take all the bad press. Sources claimed she is “feeling like a caged animal” and she hates that she is seen as unreasonable, “manic” and “petulant child,” who has “crying fits” when she’s dragged on social media. After two seasons, McCain allegedly feels feels “so exhausted and defeated.”

A so-called pal, which is probably someone on McCain’s team, told The Daily Beast, “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain pal, who asked not to be further identified. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

The heat on “The View” has allegedly been getting worse every day. According to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.”

Back on June 19, she called 76-year-old Joy Behar a bitch on live television.

Maybe McCain doesn’t sound like she can take the heat from grown people who are smart and accomplished to be on “The View.”

