Naked White Man Punched, Spit At Police And Was Peacefully Arrested

If 33-year-old Matthew Sloan was a Black man, he’d probably be dead right now. He punched and spit Metro Nashville police officers and was calmly arrested.

The Associated Press reports, “Four officers gave chase and Sloan punched one in the side of the head. It says he was tackled and pepper sprayed before being handcuffed. It says he then spit at another officer before being booked into jail.” See his mugshot below:

He has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and public indecency. Watch the video below:

Juxtapose this with science teacher Marcus-David L. Peters who was fatally shot by police on Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia in May of 2018. Reportedly, Peters was being pursued by cops after a hit-and-run. Police claimed he hit two more vehicles after the initial accident and then drove off the road. He was naked and shot by police.

WTVR.com reports, “Peters emerged from his disabled vehicle and ran into the northbound lanes of I-95. He was not wearing any clothes. Peters then ran back towards the on-ramp and charged the RPD officer, who deployed his Taser in an effort to disable Peters. It proved ineffective, so the officer fired his service weapon, striking Peters, who was unarmed.” Peters died shortly after midnight on May 15. He was only 24 years old.

Also, in May of 2019, two local police officers shot and killed an unarmed and naked Black teen named Isaiah Mark Lewis in Oklahoma. Cops claimed they were responding to a 911 call about a “domestic disturbance” in a backyard when they approached the 17-year-old who was completely nude. They deployed a Taser, they said, before deciding the only way for two trained police officers to contain an unclothed teenager was to fatally shoot him, according to local news outlet KFOR. Lewis was set to graduate from high school in about two weeks.

There is also DeKalb County in Georgia. Officer Robert Olsen shot and killed Air Force veteran Anthony Hill in March of 2015. He was reportedly naked and unarmed at the time of the shooting. Allegedly, officers responded to 911 calls from the apartment complex where Hill lived and found him naked and running through the complex. Police accounts stated that Hill charged at them, which eyewitnesses of the shooting said was untrue.

Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story.

