Sen. Kamala Harris Annihilates Meghan McCain For Five Straight Minutes And It Was Glorious

Meghan McCain was allegedly ready to leave “The View” but those reports have supposedly changed. However, after Sen. Kamala Harris dragged her all over national television today she might need to consider retiring in Arizona.

See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears

Mccain babbled that Harris said before the debate, “You are not going to hear me criticize Joe Biden. I think he’s a great guy.” Therefore, McCain, clearly trying to trap her, said, “a lot of people are curious what happened to that promise.”

“I have no intention of attacking Joe Biden, but I am going to point out our differences of opinion on a very critical moment in the history of the United States,” Harris answered. She then explained the history of bussing and Biden’s comments about segregationists, which he apologized for just recently, and added, “So listen, this is a presidential race. And I absolutely agree and believe and maintain that we should not have personal attacks against each other, we should not be attacking each other, but we’re on a debate stage.”

McCain tried to cut her off by saying a Biden adviser called her “slick and slippery.”

Harris put he entitled princess of Arizona in her place, held up a finger and said, “Hold on… We’re on a debate stage, and if you have not prepared and you’re not ready for somebody to point out a difference of opinion about the history of segregation in our country and what was necessary to deal with that, which at that time was busing, then you’re probably not ready.”

Watch the exchange below:

It’s not clear if Meghan McCain will stay on “The View.” Earlier this month, The Daily Beast exclusively reported she can’t take all the bad press. Sources claimed she is “feeling like a caged animal” and she hates that she is seen as unreasonable, “manic” and “petulant child,” who has “crying fits” when she’s dragged on social media. After two seasons, McCain allegedly feels feels “so exhausted and defeated.”

A so-called pal, which is probably someone on McCain’s team, told The Daily Beast, “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain pal, who asked not to be further identified. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

The heat on “The View” has allegedly been getting worse every day. According to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

Girl, it’s time to go back to Arizona.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance