‘That’s A Lie’: Family Member Rips Philadelphia Police Claiming That A Black Man Shot And Killed Himself

Sadly, there are so many shootings of unarmed Black men that many fly under the media radar. The shooting of Darren Williams of Philadelphia may not be a readily recognizable name, but he also was shot and killed by police.

According to CBS, on June 28, Darren Williams, 34, was shot around 10:40 a.m. by police. The cops are claiming he grabbed an officer’s gun and shot himself in parking lot of court house. District Attorney “Kat Copeland said the incident happened after 34-year-old Darren Williams, of Chester, was arraigned. Following the hearing, according to the DA, a Trainer police officer and a constable returned to the cell to get Williams, who then immediately shoved the door open and pushed past the officers.”

The Philadelphia Police Department claim he was at court today after he was arrested the night before for DUI and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. CBS also reports, “The DA added that Williams stole his girlfriend’s vehicle and threatened to kill her.”

However, one eyewitness Amanda Norton said Williams was restrained when he was shot, “The officers, when they ran up to him, the white officer was closed-fist punching the Black guy. They finally restrained him to the ground, tased him twice with the stun gun. They had him on his stomach side and they said that the gentleman tried to reach for the gun. I saw the whole thing. How could he reach for the gun when he’s restrained and he can’t move? He did not try to reach for the gun and the other sheriff shot him twice in the back. It’s wrong, black lives matter and what happened right now with these cops was uncalled for.”

District Attorney Kat Copeland denies the eyewitness account.

Family identifies man in custody shot & killed outside Linwood District court in Lower Chichester Township in Delaware County as 34-year-old Darren Williams, a husband & father from Chester@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iDnaXupw9a — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) June 28, 2019

Delaware NAACP Chapter President Richard Smith said at the time of the shooting, “The cops always say they grabbed the gun or they try to get away or they have it or this and that, and when the story really comes out it’s different.”

Unfortunately, the story has not been getting enough press but Williams’ cousin Linda Williams called into “The Clay Cane Show” today on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126, saying, “They’re [Philadelphia Police Department] trying to bury the story. It’s horrible… they tased him, they beat him the night before.”

When asked about accusations that Williams grabbed the officer’s gun, Linda said, “That’s a lie. They said that he shot himself in the stomach. That’s one of the bullets that came from the back that came out of his stomach.” Listen to the clip below:

CBS reports there is surveillance video of the altercation and there have been calls for that video to be released, which has not happened as of yet.

