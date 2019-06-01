Sounds About White! Hannah Payne Granted Bail After Gunning Down A 62-Year-Old Black Man

Hannah Payne is the trigger happy vigilante who brutally shot and killed Kenneth Herring after she witnessed a hit and run in Clayton County, Georgia. Although he posed no threat to her and she was reportedly heard on a 911 call saying she would shoot him, Payne will reportedly be released on bond.

11 Alive reports, “Conditions of her bond, set at $100,000, include requirements that she wear an ankle monitor and stay away from the other principles involved in the case.” She also isn’t allowed to have a gun but she clearly shouldn’t be allowed on the streets.

Christine Herring, Kenneth Herring’s wife, said outside of the courthouse, “She shouldn’t have got a bond, I know that.” Watch below:

What makes the bond even more disturbing is wow there are more details suggesting why Herring drove off after hitting another car — he may have been in the middle of a medical emergency.

During the preliminary court hearing Tuesday morning, an eye witness said Herring was “probably like diabetic shock” after he left the scene of the hit and run.

His wife said that was precisely the case outside of the courtroom, “I know he was having a diabetic episode because he don’t just run off the scene,” Christine Herring said outside of the courtroom. “I knew he was trying to get to the hospital.”

On the afternoon of May 7, Payne allegedly witnessed a minor hit and run accident in Georgia. Herring supposedly hit a tractor trailer and drove off. That allegedly prompted Payne, who was legally carrying her concealed gun, to drive after Herring for about a mile, catch up to him, block his car with hers, get out of her car and engage in a struggle with him.

Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified that Payne called 911 and could be heard saying to Herring, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the f****** car… I’m going to shoot you.”

The 21-year-old reportedly shot the 62-year-old but told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.”

Payne’s defense attorney argued that her actions were in self-defense and that she received “mixed communication” from the 911 operator. There was a motion to dismiss the charges, which Judge William H. West denied.

The apparent vigilante killing is reminiscent of the murder charges faced by George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who stalked and killed Trayvon Martin after police advised him against approaching the unarmed teenager in 2014.

We hope the Herring family gets justice.

