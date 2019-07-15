Narcs Bust Aspiring Rapper Who Called Himself ‘Mr. Alabama’ With Over $300,000 In Drugs

Sounds like a scene from “Hustle & Flow” has come to my life for a rapper named Mr. Alabama. He reportedly threw $300,000 in drugs off an apartment complex balcony and now he is behind bars.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says drug and gang investigators arrested Kelvin James Dark, 37, who goes by the names “K Digga” and “Mr. Alabama.” A press release titled “It’s Raining Meth” says the drama went down July 10 at a Atlanta, Georgia apartment complex. During an execution of a warrant he supposedly “threw multiple kilograms of suspected methamphetamine from the balcony of an Atlanta high rise. Fortunately, APD officers were able to safely recover the discarded contraband from a nearby surface street without incident. Dark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Agents recovered two semi-automatic rifles, a Glock handgun, which was reportedly stolen from Talladega, Alabama. In addition, over five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of around $250,000.00 and over 13 lbs. of marijuana valued at more than $60,000.00.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Another person Tiffany Peterson, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It’s not clear if Peterson and Dark are connected.

According to K Digga’s bio, he “has been officially titled ‘Mr . Alabama’ because of his die hard hustle and relentless drive to win.” His albums include “Gangster Party Chronicals, Vol. 18,” “4 Way – EP,” “Gangster Party Chronicals Vol. 19,” and “Zaytoven Presents Zaytiggy’s Gumbo.”

He also says in his bio, “I guess it’s like I’m almost preaching and telling it, how it is? Instead of offering a bunch of punch-lines and cheap gimmicks to make folks laugh, I like to make them think. I talk about real life situations and how they affect me and my everyday life.” His bio claims to have worked with Gucci Mane, Rocko Tha Don and Yo Gotti.

Check out his song “Street Nigga Sh*t” below:

