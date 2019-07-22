R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Says He Would Never Leave His Daughter Alone With Him

R. Kelly was arrested last week on federal sex crimes charges and is facing 195 years. He is currently being held in jail without bond and his crisis manager Darrell Johnson is making the rounds. Things got awkward when he was asked if he would leave his daughter alone with the disgraced singer.

Gayle King asked, “You have a 20-something-year-old daughter. Would you allow her to be alone with–”

“Absolutely not,” Johnson quickly said.

“R. Kelly?” King finished.

Johnson answered, “I would not leave my daughter with anyone who’s accused of pedophilia.” When asked if he would specifically leave his daughter alone with Kelly, he stressed: “I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not.”

King said, “That doesn’t seem a contradiction to you? You are sitting here defending R. Kelly but at the same time saying you wouldn’t leave your own daughter with him.””

He continued, “I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anyone — I’m going to say it again — that’s accused of being a pedophile.”

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

On the evening of July 11, he was walking his dog and “was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force,” officials told News 4. This is his first time facing federal charges. CBS reports, “He is facing two separate federal indictments, one in northern Illinois and one in New York. The New York Eastern District was expected to file racketeering charges on Friday.” The Illinois charges are sex trafficking, child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

