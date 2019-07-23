Anna Wintour Was Asked About Melania Trump But Focused On The Fabulousness Of Michelle Obama

Don’t expect Melania Trump to be on the cover of “Vogue” anytime soon. When editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was asked about Melania, she deiced to only speak about our forever first lady Michelle Obama.

In the podcast “The Economist asks,” Wintour was asked if she “valued” that Melania wore British-inspired outfits when her husband visited London in June.

Wintour didn’t even address Melania and only showed love to Michelle Obama, “I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion. She supported young American designers. She supported designers, indeed, from all over the world. She was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have in many ways, obviously, way beyond fashion.”

The interviewer asked, “But she’s not the first lady now. So what about the one that you’ve got now?”

Wintour cooly replied, “To me, she (Obama) is the example that I admire.” As for why Melania has not been featured in “Vogue,” Wintour explained there are plenty other women in politics who should be featured in the magazine — she cited Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, clearly more shade to Melania. It’s impossible to not love Michelle Obama. According to a new YouGov poll she is the most admired woman in the world. Melania was at number 19 with people like Madonna, Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton and even Ellen DeGeneres higher than her. Michelle Obama has had an epic few months. Her memoir Becoming, according to the Washington Post, the autobiography is slated to become the best-selling memoir of all-time.

The book—which was released in November—has sold over 10 million copies to date through print, digital, and audio purchases. It was a part of a two-book deal that the Obamas inked with Penguin Random House.

Becoming was a record-breaking memoir right out of the gate. 725,000 copies were sold on the day it was released and that number rose to 2 million 15 days after it made its debut. Those numbers made it not only the fastest-selling book of 2018 but the best-selling hardcover book of last year as well. It also made buzz globally, topping best-seller lists in places like Greece and Britain. “I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” said Penguin Random House Chief Executive Markus Dohle in a statement.

Keep slaying, Michelle Obama.

