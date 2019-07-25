Joe Biden Warns Kamala Harris For The Next Debate: ‘I’m Not Going To Be As Polite’

Joe Biden bombed at the first Democratic debate, according to many, especially when Sen. Kamala Harris held him accountable for his comments about segregationists and his policy on bussing. Now, Biden is letting it be known — he is not going to be as polite this time.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

According to The Los Angeles Times, while speaking at fundraiser in Detroit, which he was there for the NAACP convention, Biden said, “I’m not going to be as polite this time.”

Who knows how impolite he will be but there were reports that Biden was unprepared. Hopefully, this time he will at least be fully ready.

While speaking at the NAACP convention, Biden said that President Obama “did a significant background check on me for months with 10 people. I doubt he would have picked me if these accusations about my being wrong on civil rights is correct.”

In case you missed it, Harris said on the debate stage on June 27, “I do not believe you are a racist.” But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said she was a little girl who was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Biden has since apologized for how he opposed bussing students.

In addition, back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

We’ll see how round two of the debates go.

SEE ALSO:

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A Doctor In Africa Is Sued After ‘100 Babies’ Die

Everything To Know About The Phoenix Police Department’s Culture Of Racism And Corruption