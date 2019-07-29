Black 10-Year-Old Charged After White Kid Hit aWith Ball Playing Dodgeball

Black children can’t even play without the threat of being charged with a crime. A 10-year-old is facing criminal charges after a white kid was hit with a ball — while playing dodgeball.

According to Detroit TV Station WXYZ-TV, 10-year-old son Bryce has been charged with aggravated assault. On April 29th at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, Michigan, kids were playing dodgeball. A police report claims, “Another student was struck in the face with a ball. That student’s mother asked that we not use her or her son’s name, but told 7 Action News he has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous. The police report filed after the incident stated Lindley intentionally threw the ball at the boy’s face.”

“”These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Cameishi Lindley, Bryce mother’s said, “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

The parent of the white child, who chose to remain anonymous claims her child has been “targeted” and he has medical condition. The allegedly suffered a concussion. The mother of the child who was injured said, “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’… He had a black eye and a bruised nose.” The parents are the ones who pressed charges.

Bryce son was suspended from school for one day and his mother had no idea about the other child being targeted nor was she or her son aware of the medical condition, “I am unaware of any of those situations. I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.” See a news clip below:

The mother is asking for help with legal fees, if you would like to donate, click here. The case is going before a judge in Juvenile Court on August 1 for a pre-trial conference.

