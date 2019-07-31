Charges Dropped Against Black 10-Year-Old For Playing Dodgeball With White Classmate

A 10-year-old named Bryce had the scare of his life after he was facing criminal charges because a white kid was hit with a ball while playing dodgeball. Bryce and his mother Cameishi Lindley appeared in court today.

All charges were dropped against Bruce but Maria Miller, assistant prosecuting attorney at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, is defending the mother pressing charges. A press released read “the mother of the alleged victim had every right to go to the authorities and the authorities had an obligation to investigate.”

Miller also claimed it had nothing to do with race, saying, “When this case was reviewed by my office, no one paid attention the race of either party” and “It is categorically wrong to suggest that this was charged based on race or geography.”

She concluded with “While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today.”

According to Detroit TV Station WXYZ-TV, on April 29th at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, Michigan, kids were playing dodgeball. A police report claims, “Another student was struck in the face with a ball. That student’s mother asked that we not use her or her son’s name, but told 7 Action News he has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous. The police report filed after the incident stated Lindley intentionally threw the ball at the boy’s face.”

“”These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Cameishi Lindley, Bryce mother’s said, “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

The parent of the white child, who chose to remain anonymous claimed her child had been “targeted” and has medical condition. He allegedly suffered a concussion. The mother of the child who was injured said, “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’… He had a black eye and a bruised nose.” The parents are the ones who pressed charges.

Bryce was suspended from school for one day and his mother had no idea about the other child being targeted nor was she or her son aware of the medical condition, “I am unaware of any of those situations. I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.” See a news clip below:

