Things Are Looking Worse For A$AP Rocky After Trump Pisses Off Sweden Again

Trump’s so-called efforts to help rapper A$AP Rocky, who is currently on trial in Sweden for an assault charge, has not helped the rapper. The president’s latest effort has angered officials Sweden and the once again rejected his demand to release the 30-year-old.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

The Washington Post reports Trump sent his hostage affairs envoy, Robert C. O’Brien, to Sweden to attend the trial, which has been “widely ridiculed” in Sweden. O’Brien reportedly sent a letter demanding demanded the country release Rocky and the two other suspects. Karin Rosander, a spokeswoman for the Swedish prosecution authority, said “she was not aware of any comparable request by any other nation in the past.”

Earlier this week, according to a local media outlet in Sweden, prosecutor Daniel Suneson claims police to have the entire video and “Now we gotta fuck this (inaudible)” is heard being said. There is also a surveillance camera from a restaurant that allegedly contradicts what Rocky posted on social media. You can watch the video, here.

Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and two people in his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones.

#asapRocky gets into a fight with drunk hecklers while in #sweden 🥊 pic.twitter.com/srTmaGpu4j — 100MOB Promotions (@100mob_promo) July 5, 2019

Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.

That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”

Rocky and the two people in his entourage reportedly surrendered to local authorities on July 2. As a result, Rocky has missed multiple tour dates.

Some words have Rocky has also come back to haunt him. In a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.

“So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing 2 years in prison.

SEE ALSO:

HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically

Chicago Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street