Guilty Or Not, A$AP Rocky Will Never Go Back To Sweden

A$AP Rocky was finally released from a Swedish jail yesterday. The verdict in his assault case will not be read until August 14. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old immediately left the country and has no plans to return.

TMZ reports, “Rocky left Sweden hours after the judges in his assault case decided to let him out of jail while they noodle on their decision, which is expected on August 14. A$AP returned to the U.S., and he won’t have to return for the reading of the verdict, because it will be a written ruling.”

More than likely he will be acquitted but TMZ says he “Rocky will never go back to the home of IKEA.”

NBC News also reports that the U.S. threatened Sweden with “negative consequences” if the rapper wasn’t released. The U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs wrote to Swedish prosecutors, “The government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship.”

Sweden’s prosecutor-general, Petra Lundh, denied the demand, writing in a letter, “No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible.”

It’s not clear if the U.S. had anything to do with Rocky’s release, even though Trump will surely take full credit.

Earlier this week, according to a local media outlet in Sweden, prosecutor Daniel Suneson claims police have the entire video of the incident and “Now we gotta fuck this (inaudible)” is heard being said. There is also a surveillance camera from a restaurant that allegedly contradicts what Rocky posted on social media. You can watch the video, here.

Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and two people in his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones.

#asapRocky gets into a fight with drunk hecklers while in #sweden 🥊 pic.twitter.com/srTmaGpu4j — 100MOB Promotions (@100mob_promo) July 5, 2019

Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.

That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”

Rocky and the two people in his entourage reportedly surrendered to local authorities on July 2. As a result, Rocky has missed multiple tour dates.

Some words have Rocky has also come back to haunt him. In a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.

“So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

Welcome back home, Rocky.

