Report: Man Admits To Killing 5-Year-Old Nevaha Lashy Adams And Her Mother

On Monday, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead in her Sumter, South Carolina apartment. Now it is believed her five-year-old daughter Nevaha Lashy Adams is dead as well.

The suspect is 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson, who was seen running away from the residence. WSOC reports, “During his interview, police said Johnson told them he killed Bradley, an acquaintance of his, and her daughter. He also provided information that could help officers locate the girl’s body.”

The believe Adams was killed around the same time as her mother. Police were searching a landfill yesterday for the child’s body.

Chief Russell Roark said, “Finding this little girl is first and foremost, and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen. Our prayers are with the family, and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Johnson has a criminal record. He is a suspect in a homicide in Missouri has two other dismissed cases of assault on a woman.

It’s not clear how Johnson knew Sharee Bradley but he has been charged with murder. It is also not clear how Bradley was killed.

Yesterday, the Sumter Police Department said on its Facebook page that Bradley was killed in her apartment in the Lantana Apartments complex. Bradley’s body was reportedly found by a family member and the five-year-old was missing.

Adams was described as standing at 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 50 lbs. She was last seen with braided black hair with colored beads.

The case was a reminder of the tragedy of Maleah Davis. Her disappearance made national headlines when her stepfather Derion Vence claimed that three Hispanic men beat him and kidnapped the little girl. Vence claimed on May 4, he, Davis and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush International Airport to pick up Davis’ mother.

Maleah Davis’ remains were found in a garbage bag on an interstate in Arkansas.

Vence was originally charged with tampering with a human corpse. Most recently, he was charged with felony injury to a child in the death of the 4-year-old girl, according to Chron.com. He is facing life in prison.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this most recent tragedy.

