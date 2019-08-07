Mo’Nique Questions If Tyler Perry Paid Taraji P. Henson ‘Fairly’

Mo’Nique is still questioning other people’s check. First, she was crying over Whoopi Goldberg‘s salary at “The View” and now she is asking if Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson was paid “fairly” by Tyler Perry.

Back in June, Henson said about Tyler Perry, “I think the industry knew I was talented. But it’s about money. Are you bankable? I had to continuously prove that. I’ve been trying to prove and improve. I was asking for half a million. I didn’t get paid that until I did my first Tyler Perry film.”

Sounds like she was happy with her salary, but in an interview with Comedy Hype, Mo’Nique said, “He says, ‘I’m the first person to pay Taraji P. Henson the most money she’s ever made.’ And then we say, ‘But did you pay her fairly?’ And then he said, ‘I paid her more than she’s ever made.’ What does that mean, brother?”

She then made a statement about a car Perry bought for Tiffany Haddish. “When you go and buy Tiffany Haddish a car” and her husband Sidney Hicks added, “If I give you what you are worth, you can buy your own car.” Watch below:

In another interview that was released last month by Comedy Hype, the Oscar winner said about Whoopi Goldberg’s money, “Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from ‘The View.’ And that hurt my feelings. You’ve been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the little ones coming up? Damn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it’s gonna make for the ones who ain’t here yet, because you accept that salary?”

She continued, “What if Moms Mabley didn’t worry about you? What if those ones didn’t make it better for us? So, I tried not to take it personal, but it’s personal. Because these are the women I look to. So I don’t want the little girl who’s not here yet… or a little girl down the street at the juicebar… I don’t want her to walk away and say, ‘That ain’t who I thought she was.’”

Whoopi Goldberg is allegedly paid $5 million a year at “The View” and net worth is supposedly $50 million. Henson’s net worth is allegedly $16 million.

