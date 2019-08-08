Father Of Missing 5-Year-Old Nevaha Lashy Adams Speaks Out

Earlier this week, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead in her Sumter, South Carolina apartment and now it is believed her five-year-old daughter Nevaha Lashy Adams is dead as well. Adams father Dupray Adams is speaking out for the first time.

Dupray Adams told WLTX, “I am so heavy right now… I haven’t slept, I can’t eat, that’s my baby, this is my last baby. I would never think that this would happen to me.”

He also said, “She’s just an excellent daughter. When she was born, she never cried. She was just so precious. You know, seeing her now, she’s very active. She wanted to be in gymnastics. She’s already in tap class. She’s about to be six, about to go to kindergarten. Wonderful child.”

Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, is the suspect and has been charged with murder. He was seen running away from the residence. WSOC reports, “During his interview, police said Johnson told them he killed Bradley, an acquaintance of his, and her daughter. He also provided information that could help officers locate the girl’s body.”

They believe Adams was killed around the same time as her mother. Police were searching a landfill yesterday for the child’s body.

Chief Russell Roark said, “Finding this little girl is first and foremost, and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen. Our prayers are with the family, and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Johnson has a criminal record. He is a suspect in a homicide in Missouri has two other dismissed cases of assault on a woman.

It’s not clear how Johnson knew Sharee Bradley now how she was killed.

The Sumter Police Department said on its Facebook page that Bradley’s body was reportedly found by a family member and the five-year-old was missing.

Adams was described as standing at 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 50 lbs. She was last seen with braided black hair with colored beads.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this most recent tragedy.

