Wendy Williams Admits To Not Having A Prenuptial Agreement

Wendy Williams is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of over two decades Kevin Hunter. There have been reports that Williams’ fortune is in jeopardy because she did not have a prenup. Now Wendy confirms that she had no prenuptial agreement.

In an interview with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM, Williams said, “I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody.”

She also said she wouldn’t make the same mistake again, “As a grown person, I’d get with another grown person, and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time. I am 55. I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper. You might see me on a date with a 32-year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date. What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the talk show host was worth an incredible $40 million. She reportedly has a salary that has paid $10 million a year for her show, which breaks down to about $55,000 per episode. On the other hand, Celebrity Net Worth had Hunter’s monetary value listed at $10 million. Without a prenup, Williams could lose millions.

New Jersey, which is where the couple made their home, is considered an equitable division state. Therefore, their marital assets “are divided in such a manner determined to be fair — but not necessarily equal — by the courts,” according to Riker.com. Her husband could receive half or maybe less but it will certainly be significant considering the role he has played in her career.

Everything officially fell a part after Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child last month. Hunter also allegedly bought Hudson a home just down the street from where he was living with Williams.

After announcing the divorce, Williams said in a statement, “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

We will see if this divorce gets messy.

