Sen. Kamala Harris Continues To Dip In The Polls

Sen. Kamala Harris has now been able to recover after the second debate where she was hit hard on her record by Tulsi Gabbard. The California Senator is continuing to slip in the polls. went viral for holding Joe Biden accountable for comments about segregationists and his policy on bussing. Now, the tables have turned and Harris took a blow in the polls.

As NewsOne reported shortly after the debate, according to the Morning Consult poll, Harris went from 13 to 10 percentage points, the only top eight candidates to drop. Now, she has dropped even further. FiveThrityEight.com reports after weighting the average of five post-debate polls, Harris is currently at 7.9 percent, the largest dip for any of the presidential candidates.

The only other closest drop is Biden going down 1.9 percentage points but he is still polling at 28.4 percent and Warren in second place at 17.1 percent.

Harris’ drop is clearly due to the attack by Tulsi Gabbard.

In case you missed it, the Congresswoman from Hawaii said, “Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

She continued, “She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

Harris tried to defend herself but Gabbard continued, “The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so.”

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard brings up Kamala Harris' record as California AG, saying Harris "put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

Maybe this will change for Harris. She just gained a key endorsements from Sue Dvorsky, a former Iowa Democratic Party chair, and her husband, Bob, a former longtime state senator. They both endorsed Barak Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The next debate is Sept. 12 in Houston, Texas.

