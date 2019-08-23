Another Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Is Facing Serious Prison Time

D’Adrien Anderson is the latest person to make a fool out of themselves by licking Blue Bell ice cream. Now he is facing prison time.

The 24-year-old posted a video of himself at a Port Arthur, Texas in Walmart opening and licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream. He disgustingly put the ice cream back. The video has been viewed more than 125,000 times. Watch below:

Even though he did buy the gallon of Blue Bell ice cream, whyyyyyyyy? 😩#IceCreamLicker https://t.co/te8EMpzo06 — Kimberly Rusley (@KimRusleyTV) August 20, 2019

However, surveillance footage shows he later bought the same carton of ice cream.

He posted an insincere video apologizing for his trashy behavior with the caption, “I love your ice cream #bluebell plz don’t ban me from buying it #im#sorry.”

https://www.facebook.com/Wildwoogie/videos/2396428187111272/

KFDM reports the store had to throw away all its Blue Bell ice cream causing Walmart to lose revenue due. Plus, there was a cost of the police investigation. The outlet reports, “If convicted of the Class A Misdemeanor, Anderson could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.”

He posted a $1,000 bail early Friday morning.

Two months ago, a juvenile got into the same trouble when a video of her licking inside a half-gallon of Blue Bell ice cream in a grocery store went viral. Because of her age, the police said she wouldn’t be charged as an adult and were instead referring her to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

It was also because of her age that the department said it would not be charging her as an adult. There was no indication of whether she was arrested. See the video below:

Um. As a Brenham-ite, I’m upset at the disrespect for Blue Bell. As a human… wtf is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/JFI0FR5VmJ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 29, 2019

See the original post below from the Lufkin Police & Fire:

Blue Bell responded to a number of people on Twitter who exposed the ice cream licker with a statement that read in part, “We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

The statement continued, “During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable We will continue to monitor this situation.”

The Food and Drug Administration has measures in place for reporting the type of food tampering seen on the video.

