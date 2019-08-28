Michael Jackson’s Accusers Respond To Dave Chappelle’s Brutal Jokes About Sexual Abuse

In Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special he mocked the accusers in HBO special “Leaving Neverland.” Now, Michael Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are speaking out.

Safechuck said to TMZ, “I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse. I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong.”

Robson also said, “He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us.”

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Many people have maintained the documentary is untrue, including Brett Barnes, who said he knew Michael Jackson when he was child. According to TMZ, the film “implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of the singer’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes ‘replaced him.’ The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.”

Barnes testified at Michael Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 and said he was never assaulted by him. He also tweeted this in January.

Not only do we have to deal with these lies, but we’ve also got to deal with people perpetuating these lies. The fact that they fail to do the small amount of research it takes to prove these are lies, by choice or not, makes it even worse. — Brett Barnes (@IAmBrettBarnes) January 30, 2019

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

