Biden Would ‘Preferably’ Select A Woman Or Person Of Color As His Vice President

Joe Biden has certainly had some hiccups when discussing race. Nonetheless, when it comes to selecting a Vice President, if he lands the nomination, he still knows the important of selecting a person of color or a woman.

According to The Washington Post, while speaking to a group of Black journalists, he said about a VP, “Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page [as me].”

Also, Biden said he didn’t know why he is polling so high with but added, “By the way, that doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way… You can go back and look: When Barack (Obama) clobbered me in the campaign, you know, I had more Black support in South Carolina than anybody, including him. I got blown out in Iowa and all of a sudden everything changed. Same thing could happen.” Biden has been passionately defending his record, while speaking at the NAACP convention, Biden said that President Obama “did a significant background check on me for months with 10 people. I doubt he would have picked me if these accusations about my being wrong on civil rights is correct.” Arguably what has hit him hardest is his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

In addition, back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

