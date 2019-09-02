Internet Trolls Push Fake Conspiracy Theory That Kevin Hart Is Paralyzed After Car Accident

Kevin Hart was in a car accident early Sunday morning in southern California. The comedian injured his back and is now recovering from surgery. However, internet trolls pushing the fake news story that he is paralyzed.

See Also: Watch: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer

Th story appears to originate from a random site called LFR Solutions and reads, “Early Sunday morning, Kevin Hart and two other passengers were involved in a major car wreck on Mulholland Highway, which left passengers injured and Kevin Hart paralyzed. According to medical sources at UCLA Medical center, the comedian suffered trauma to the nerves in his spine and throat which have left him paralyzed from the neck down. In addition to being diagnosed with quadriplegia, he also suffered trauma in his neck, causing irreversible damage to his larynx, leaving both vocal cords paralyzed.”

Some folks have fallen for the stunt. See below:

damn they saying Kevin Hart paralyzed? — Mj (@mjayy937) September 1, 2019

Kevin Hart just did a movie about a man that was paralyzed and now he is paralyzed too. Wow. I’m pretty shocked. Cruel irony. — Crooked Stevie (@DWade117) September 2, 2019

CNN said Kevin Hart walked to flag down assistance after his accident. So how is he all of a sudden paralyzed? — JayTheFakeWriter✍🏿 (@KimKSidePiece) September 2, 2019

Thankfully, this is not true. TMZ reported he “completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening” and that he “is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

In case you missed it, Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was driven off the side of Mulholland Highway, the famous, scenic 30-miles long roadway known for what Popular Mechanics called “challenging curves.” That could be why the classic automobile “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” before falling about 10 feet into a ditch at around 1 a.m. local time in Malibu, TMZ wrote.

Kevin Hart and Co. are lucky to be alive today. Sheesh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TxaWGfmTDU — Vee (@VeeTheKid) September 1, 2019

According to an accident report filed by the California Highway Patrol, the car was being driven by a person named Jared S. Black, a 28-year-old Woodland Hills resident who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Hart and Black were joined in the car by a woman named Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old, also of Woodland Hills, who apparently refused medical treatment on the scene and said she would “seek own aid.”

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

TMZ reported that police said there was no evidence of impaired driving.

Here is a photo of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda that was in the car accident.

A local news station went to the scene of the crash and recorded video of the road, which has skid marks strewn across it. It showed the place where the car struck the fence before plummeting into the ditch.

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

There was an outpouring of support for Hart on social media with people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hours before the crash, Hart posted a video of him jumping into his pool saying how great it was to be home, telling his fans to “enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.”

We wish Kevin Hart a speedy recovery.

SEE ALSO:

Officials Finally Identify Odessa Shooter As Seth Aaron Ator

Jay-Z’s Words Come Back To Haunt Him As His NFL Social Justice Initiative Disappoints