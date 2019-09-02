Internet Trolls Push Fake Conspiracy Theory That Kevin Hart Is Paralyzed After Car Accident

Kevin Hart was in a car accident early Sunday morning in southern California. The comedian injured his back and is now recovering from surgery. However, internet trolls pushing the fake news story that he is paralyzed.
Th story appears to originate from a random site called LFR Solutions and reads, “Early Sunday morning, Kevin Hart and two other passengers were involved in a major car wreck on Mulholland Highway, which left passengers injured and Kevin Hart paralyzed. According to medical sources at UCLA Medical center, the comedian suffered trauma to the nerves in his spine and throat which have left him paralyzed from the neck down. In addition to being diagnosed with quadriplegia, he also suffered trauma in his neck, causing irreversible damage to his larynx, leaving both vocal cords paralyzed.”
Some folks have fallen for the stunt. See below:
Thankfully, this is not true. TMZ reported he “completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening” and that he “is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”
In case you missed it, Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was driven off the side of Mulholland Highway, the famous, scenic 30-miles long roadway known for what Popular Mechanics called “challenging curves.” That could be why the classic automobile “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” before falling about 10 feet into a ditch at around 1 a.m. local time in Malibu, TMZ wrote.
According to an accident report filed by the California Highway Patrol, the car was being driven by a person named Jared S. Black, a 28-year-old Woodland Hills resident who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Hart and Black were joined in the car by a woman named Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old, also of Woodland Hills, who apparently refused medical treatment on the scene and said she would “seek own aid.”
TMZ reported that police said there was no evidence of impaired driving.
Here is a photo of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda that was in the car accident.
A local news station went to the scene of the crash and recorded video of the road, which has skid marks strewn across it. It showed the place where the car struck the fence before plummeting into the ditch.
There was an outpouring of support for Hart on social media with people wishing him a speedy recovery.
Hours before the crash, Hart posted a video of him jumping into his pool saying how great it was to be home, telling his fans to “enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.”
We wish Kevin Hart a speedy recovery.
