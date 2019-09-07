7-Year-Old Uses Birthday Trip Money To Help Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

A South Carolina 7-year-old’s act of kindness has been a beacon of light in the midst of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction. To help those impacted by the devastation of the natural disaster, Jermaine Bell used the money that he saved to go to Disney World for his birthday to aid evacuees, WJBF reported.

6-year-old Jermaine Bell has been saving his money to get to Disney World, but in the midst of Hurricane Dorian making its way to the United States, he wanted to find a way to help evacuees. https://t.co/FPJjKEKeqb — WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) September 4, 2019

After witnessing the catastrophic impact that the hurricane caused, Bell was concerned about the individuals who evacuated and was determined to show his support. He decided to use the funds he was saving for his birthday trip to purchase food and water for those who were affected by the hurricane in South Carolina. He set up shop along Highway 125 in Allendale County and handed out the items to evacuees.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” the youngster told the news outlet. “I wanted to be generous and live to give.” He also prayed for many of the families that stopped by. Through his initiative, he has served nearly 100 people.

For Bell—whose birthday is on September 7—his original plans to go to Disney World may not be far out of reach. After witnessing his selflessness, a passerby launched a GoFundMe page to raise money so that he would still be able to go on his birthday trip.

“Yesterday, riding home from seeing family, we passed a sign posted on the highway. I didn’t know the story behind it, but I stopped and took a picture because it brought joy to my heart. The sign read “Dorian Evacuees Free Hot Dogs and Water.” I posted the picture in hopes to spread a little happiness to everyone and since then have found out that the original idea and funds came from a 6-year-old boy named Jermaine-who used the money he’d been saving up to go to Disney,” wrote the fundraiser organizer Kristin Hutchins Brown. “His hope was to help bring peace and kindness to people who had to leave their homes, I believe he has touched even more than that! My heart leapt after finding out more details about this story and really felt called to help this sweet boy’s dream come true! Let’s help Jermaine get to Disney.” The campaign has surpassed it’s $5,000 goal; raising nearly $12,000 for Bell’s trip.

Many youngsters throughout the country are leading their own social good projects. In North Carolina, a 3-year-old entrepreneur donated the sales from her lemonade stand to help homeless mothers and children.

