Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center

Spelman College is furthering its efforts to invest in the futures of women of color who want to pursue careers in STEM. According to HBCU Buzz, the Atlanta-based historically Black college received funding for the creation of a science, technology, engineering and math center.

Spelman Receives Funding to Establish a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM https://t.co/ONzYehvLWr pic.twitter.com/L6prtVSSbp — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) September 6, 2019

The $2 million grant—which was awarded by the Department of Defense—will be used to develop the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM. After noticing a spike in the number of individuals who wanted to major in STEM, school officials decided that they needed to create more outlets to support the women in their journeys. The funds will go towards academic and professional development initiatives as well as a “Women in STEM” speaker series. “The Center aligns with the College’s strategic priorities and ensures that our students are empowered and equipped to enter competitive STEM fields,” said Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell. “We are honored to be awarded this grant, and to have the support of the Department of Defense in assisting Spelman in fulfilling its mission to diversify STEM.”

This isn’t the only STEM-related project that the HBCU has worked on this year. In May, the college announced that they were teaming up with Booking.com for the creation of a scholarship fund designed to address the gender gap in the tech industry.

There has been a major effort to expand STEM education programs at HBCUs. Earlier this year, Morgan State University won a three-year, $1.6 million Aerospace Workforce and Leadership Development Grant from the nonprofit Base 11 for the creation of a state-of-the-art rocketry lab and student rocketry team.

