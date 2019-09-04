Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

UPDATED: 11:49 a.m. EDT, Sept. 4, 2019 —

Happy Bey Day!

Today is Beyoncé‘s birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 38 years old and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny’s Child to her solo debut hit single “Crazy in Love” in 2004 to the groundbreaking “Lemonade” in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history.

This year it seems the Queen Bey celebrated her birthday a bit early, according to some photos and video footage she posted to her Instagram account Wednesday. It showed her looking happy while partying with a birthday cake, friends and family, including husband Jay-Z.

Her comments were lit with shout outs from a nonstop stream of celebrities wishing Beyoncé that happiest birthday. She was also getting plenty of love on Twitter from big names who took the time to tweet their tidings.

Today is a perfect day to post a gif from that one time I directed the Queen in all her splendor. She was absolutely lovely, absolutely prepared, absolutely kind and absolutely herself in every moment. Wishing @Beyonce a nourishing birthday filled with love. pic.twitter.com/A3hykAyVKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 4, 2019

Even the NBA franchise in her hometown of Houston had to show Beyoncé the birthday respect she is due.

Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.