Meghan McCain Slammed For Attacking Sen. Kamala Harris’ Debate Performance

The only reason why anyone cares about Meghan McCain is because she is the daughter of Sen. John McCain. Nonetheless, she still has a job on “The View” and rants her opnion whenever she can. However, last night she learned to not come for Sen. Kamala Harris because Twitter put her in her place.

The conservative commentator wrote during last night’s Democratic Debate at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, “Oh my god these rehearsed lines from Kamala are killing me. #DemDebate.”

Oh my god these rehearsed lines from Kamala are killing me. #DemDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2019

She was promptly slammed with comments like, “Your rehearsed bigotry kills all of us.”

Your rehearsed bigotry kills all of us. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 13, 2019

Also, “She is more qualified to be president than you are being a host. Without that last name, where would you be?”

She is more qualified to be president than you are being a host. Without that last name, where would you be? pic.twitter.com/JRb6n25ae6 — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 13, 2019

And this gem, “Meghan McCain: ‘How can Kamala make a point without mentioning my father?'”

Meghan McCain: "How can Kamala make a point without mentioning my father?" — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) September 13, 2019

McCain has been getting slammed hard ever since she returned to “The View.” Even Pamela Anderson, who is a friend and supporter of Julian Asange, let McCain have it. Will defending Asange, Anderson said, “It’s devastating that people have fallen for this smear campaign especially in America. I feel like an outsider looking in, looking at how America has embraced all this—this propaganda.””

The Princess of Arizona interrupted her by saying Ecuador kicked him out of their embassy because he was “defecating everywhere.”

Anderson calmly said, “That’s a smear campaign—that’s not true” and asked McCain what she would do if she were locked in a room for six years.

“Well, I wouldn’t be a cyberterrorist, which he is! ” McCain snapped. “He hacked information. His leaks included classified documents that put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk.”

Never losing her cool, Anderson clapped back by asking McCain how many people America’s national security has “killed innocently” compared to WikiLeaks, which made the audience clap and a cheer from a man in the audience.

With her entitlement on overdrive, she spat, “Oh calm down, sir!”

Watch below:

McCain also mortified people when after countless people were killed or injured by mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, she ranted, “I will say this is a ground-level issue for me. If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period. We got to have a different conversation.”

She continued, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far. I was just in the middle of Wyoming, if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

As if we don’t have violence now with guns.

When Joy Behar tried to talk some logic into her, she snapped, “I’m not living without guns. It’s just that simple!”

Notice how when the conversation is about banning AR-15s

Meghan McCain keeps generalizing it as "taking away peoples' guns". How very Republican of her….lol pic.twitter.com/LpC5kUahEs — The AntiSocialite. (@FAMOFREEMAN) September 3, 2019

Meghan McCain needs a long vacation.

