Woman Who Jennifer Lopez Portrayed In ‘Hustlers’ Slams Her: ‘J. Lo Betrayed Me’

Jennifer Lopez is getting a lot of critical acclaim for playing Romana, a boss stripper in the film “Hustlers.” However, the real Ramona, whose name is Samantha Barbash, is ripping the actress.

Samantha Barbash told TMZ, ‘They pretty much stole my story. I wouldn’t sign my rights away. I wasn’t giving away my TV and film rights for peanuts. J. LO doesn’t work for free, why would I? I am a businesswoman.” She also added, “It was a joke I don’t even want to embarrass them — put it this way, I have Hermès bags that costs more than they wanted to give me.”

She was asked how they were able to bring her story to the big screen without her permission, “You tell me, it’s Hollywood.”

Barbash also said she never heard from Lopez, “J. Lo betrayed m. She didn’t even reach out to me — the woman that she portrayed. I think that’s kind of degrading as an actress.”

She also slammed the film for it’s inaccuracy, “She basically defamed my character, which I was disgusted as a mother. There’s a part where she’s cooking drugs in a stove with her daughter there… It’s just not an accurate movie. Without J. Lo, they wouldn’t even have a movie, to be honest with you. There is no storyline it’s just Jennifer. People are going to see the movie because J. Lo is on a stripper pole.”

Barbash added with a laugh, “I’ve never been on a stripper pole like that in my life. If you’re portraying me, my part, the ringleader, how she’s been on every show saying that — then you should’ve actually met the person you are a portraying. Yes, I’m a boss, I’m a leader — that’s about it but I’m not coldhearted.”

As for who she thought would have been a better choice, “Cardi … She did great. I loved her because Cardi was in a strip club business and although it was a different strip club then I worked, I think with acting lessons she would’ve been great.”

“Hustlers” grossed over $33 million at the box office.

