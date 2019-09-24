‘Can’t You See That I’m Black?!’ Michelle Williams Addresses Trolls Who Think She Is The White Michelle Williams

There are two Michelle Williams who are famous. One was in the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child and the other is an actress who won an Emmy on Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.” The actress is getting hateful backlash for her female empowerment, which also focused women of color, but being the singer is getting all the heat via social media and she’s had enough.
The Destiny’s Child singer said on Instagram stories, “How came when ya’ll are tagging and congratulating a person — did ya’ll see that I’m Black.” She also added, “I’m so sorry my namesake upset you, but can’t you see that I’m Black?!” See the hilarious video below:
In case you missed it, the actress Michelle Williams said in her speech on Sunday at the Emmys, “And so I want to say, thank you so much to FX and to Fox 21 studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.”
She continued “And so the next time a woman and especially a woman of color—because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart—tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
Watch the speech below:
