‘Can’t You See That I’m Black?!’ Michelle Williams Addresses Trolls Who Think She Is The White Michelle Williams

There are two Michelle Williams who are famous. One was in the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child and the other is an actress who won an Emmy on Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.” The actress is getting hateful backlash for her female empowerment, which also focused women of color, but being the singer is getting all the heat via social media and she’s had enough.

