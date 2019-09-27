Snoop Dogg’s Grandson Dies At 10 Days Old, Remembered With Loving Video

Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg‘s grandson has passed away after 10 days of life.

According to PEOPLE, the rapper’s son Corde Broadus posted about the news on Instagram, saying his son Kai Love had died:

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19,” he started. “My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Along with his loving words, Corde posted a heartbreaking, yet touching video of his daughter Elleven kissing the deceased baby. You can check out the possibly triggering clip below:

The cause of Kai’s death was not disclosed and Snoop Dogg has yet to comment on the baby’s death.

The 47-year-old artist first became a grandfather in January 2015 when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to a boy named Zion. Snoop posted a clip on Instagram of Corde holding Zion after his birth, commenting, “Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !! Jah bless.”

Corde had his baby girl Elleven with his partner Soraya, who also gave birth to Kai. Elleven’s birth was announced on Instagram in August 2018. Corde posted a snapshot of Soraya breastfeeding the kid shortly after she was born.

“Today my daughter 11 was born,” he wrote. “@sorayaspanish did an all natural birth with no Epiduro or drugs from beginning to end. And while I have y’all attention please watch the movie #BuisnessOfBeingBorn and take advantage of the experience of giving birth the natural way.”

Corde went on to post another adorable picture of Elleven and her older brother Zion on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg released his last studio album in August of this year, titled I Wanna Thank Me, which is a reference to Snoop thanking himself when he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Before this year’s album, he released his gospel album Bible of Love in 2018, which went #1 on the U.S. Gospel Albums chart.

