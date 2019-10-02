Prayers Up: Mathew Knowles Is Fighting Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 67-year-old opened up on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“This is genetics. It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk,” Knowles told Michael Strahan. “And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test.” Knowles has the BRCA2 gene mutation, which puts him at a higher risk for cancer.

Knowles had a recurring dot of blood on his shirts, got a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have four things to be concerned about: prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma and breast cancer,” he explained. “The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious and do all of the early detection… for the rest of my life.”

Knowles revealed he had surgery last week of July said he is “doing very well.”

Knowles also added, “I learned that the numbers that we have for men on breast cancer are not adequate because we don’t have enough men that come forward that take the exam. I’m hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this, but it has to be early detection. I can’t over emphasize the word ‘early.'” Black men have a higher risk of breast cancer. “Diagnosed black and white men 65 and older had about the same risk of dying from breast cancer. But black men ages 18 to 64 had a 76% higher risk of dying from breast cancer than white men of the same age,” according to BreastCancer.org. “Still, when the researchers accounted for insurance and income levels, this gap went down: the numbers showed that younger black men had a 37% higher risk of dying from breast cancer. The researchers said the results suggest that poverty may play an important role in racial differences in male breast cancer outcomes.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mathew Knowles and his family. See a clip of his interview with “Good Morning America” below. Mathew Knowles, father to @beyonce, has revealed he has breast cancer. He sits down with @GMA tomorrow morning to talk about his fight. pic.twitter.com/19fOw4Qffe — KVUE News (@KVUE) October 1, 2019

