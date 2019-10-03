Wendy Williams Must Cough Up Major Cash For Cheating Husband’s ‘New Living Arrangements’

Talk show host Wendy Williams has probably had one of the most intense public breakups this year after her husband Kevin Hunter was revealed to be cheating and had a baby by another woman. As the divorce process proceeds, both parties are paying for it and in this instance, Wendy is definitely coughing up some coins.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old and her estranged husband have reached an interim financial agreement as part of their divorce proceedings, according to court documents. Williams has to pay Hunter $250,000 so that he can “secure new living arrangements,” reads the documents. On his end, Hunter must vacate their marital home in Livingston, New Jersey, which was put up for sale this summer. Currently, Williams lives in her own apartment in Manhattan that costs $15,000 a month.

Williams was the one who filed for divorce back in April after Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress Sharina Hudson. Page Six sources say that Williams and Hunter have been in mediation to agree on the terms of their divorce. The media personality is reportedly playing “nice” with Hunter so he can sign the papers amiably.

When Williams stopped by “The View” last month, she said that having a baby out of wedlock was the one thing that would get her to leave a marriage. “Infidelity is one thing. A full baby is a whole nother topic,” she said. “I’m not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered.”

Williams has continued to say that she won’t talk badly about her husband in public, however. “He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21,” she told The New York Times Magazine. “I won’t talk badly about Kevin in that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

This also doesn’t stop her from talking badly about Hunter’s mistress Sharina. Recently, on her talk show, Wendy was discussing model Jeremy Meeks‘ break up with Chloe Green. She assumed Meeks tried to “trap” Chloe for the next 18 years by impregnating her so he can remain financially dependent.

When alluding to her estranged husband’s mistress, Wendy said, “I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics’: Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?”

She then went even further by saying, “Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable. In the meantime, I’m over here. That’s what you get!”

Wendy still being Wendy.

SEE ALSO:

Tisha Campbell Recounts Devastating Details Of Her Childhood Rape

Twitter Eviscerates Judge Tammy Kemp For Hugging Amber Guyger And Giving Her A Bible