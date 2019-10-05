Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And Killed

Tragic news to report. Joshua Brown, Botham Jean‘s neighbor who testified during the Amber Guyger murder trial, has reportedly been shot and killed. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Jean family, broke the news on social media.

READ MORE: Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp For ‘Unconstitutional’ Behavior After Amber Guyger Sentencing

“Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant,” Merritt wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family.”

Joshua Brown was shot in his mouth & chest. He was exiting his car at his apt when he was ambushed & shot at close range. His mother asked my office to help find out who murdered her son. She suspects foul play. He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/k0KizSLMHi — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Merritt confirmed Brown was killed but a suspect or motive is not known.

“The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department… Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family,” Merritt wrote. “The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized [sic] to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”

Brown, who said he lived directly across the hall from Jean, testified that the two never formally met but said he could always hear Jean singing. That seemed to be an indication of the acoustics in the apartment building. Brown, like the other neighbors who testified, claimed he never heard any verbal commands being given before he heard the gun shots fired that killed Jean. Brown delivered an unforgettable and emotional testimony. Watch below.

“Joshua Brown, a neighbor of Botham Jean’s and Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments, was slain about 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road,” Dallas News also reported.

He was reportedly 28 years old.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Black Bailiff Goes Viral For Stroking Amber Guyger’s Hair Following Guilty Verdict

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes