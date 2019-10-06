Doctor Opens First Black Woman-Owned Veterinary Clinic In Cleveland

Black women are making historic moves in the realm of entrepreneurship. According to Atlanta Black Star, Dr. Venaya Jones recently opened the first veterinary clinic in Cleveland to be owned and operated by an African American woman.

Meet Dr. Venaya Jones, owner of Cleveland's first black woman-owned veterinary clinic (via @ATLBlackStar) https://t.co/WbW2Cr7dmY pic.twitter.com/RH9nJbNd6x — Veterinary Practice News (@VetPracticeNews) September 25, 2019

The clinic—which is based in the city’s Fairfax community—was created to provide accessible care for animals from different socioeconomic households. The facility offers a wide spectrum of services including diagnostic exams, dermatology, wellness visits, and hospice care. Dr. Jones—who discovered her passion for helping animals at a young age—says she wants to utilize the Cleveland Veterinary Clinic as an avenue to push animal health care forward and establish the clinic as a go-to veterinary facility in Cleveland.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity here in Cleveland, especially there being no other vet hospitals here,” she said in a statement. “There are tons of people with pets, we’re in the health tech corridor. I mean, this is where quality medicine is discovered and done, and I want to be a part of that.”

For the Western University College of Veterinary Medicine graduate, opening up the Cleveland Veterinary Clinic was about more than her passion for animal health care; its about representation. Dr. Jones hopes her journey will inspire Black youth to pursue careers in veterinary medicine. She mentors youth and other women of color who are interested in stepping into the field. “I’m hoping to uplift the community both physically and emotionally, health wise by taking care of their pets, but … also bringing a sense of pride and a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “I want to be able to show other [young minorities] that they can do it, anything that they dream of, because here is a Black woman that’s come into this community and made it happen.”

Black entrepreneurs are breaking barriers in the medical field. Earlier this year a group of African American medical professionals joined forces to open up Chicago’s only Black-owned urgent care facility.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Gets Its First Black-Owned Urgent Care Facility

Yale Physician Aims To Increase Racial Representation In Medicine