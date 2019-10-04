Remembering Diahann Carroll In A Lifetime Of Photos After Legendary Actress Dies At 84

Prayers up. We have lost an icon.

Legendary actress, singer, and activist Diahann Carroll has died, according to multiple reports. She was 84 years old. Carroll’s daughter told the Hollywood Reporter that her mother died at her Los Angeles area home after battling breast cancer.

READ MORE: 10 Times Diahann Carroll Slayed

“Carroll was known as a Las Vegas and nightclub performer and for her performances on Broadway and in the Hollywood musicals Carmen Jones and Porgy & Bess when she was approached by an NBC executive to star as Julia Baker, a widowed nurse raising a young son, on the comedy Julia,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Born July 17, 1935 in the Bronx, Carroll’s career on stage, television, and film was noteworthy for breaking color barriers. In 1962, Carroll became the first Black actress to win a Tony Award for her performance in the 1962 musical “No Strings,” a role written especially for her by the American composer Richard Rogers. Six years later, Carroll starred on the hit NBC sitcom “Julia,” marking the first time an African American actress stared on a television series in a non servant role.

Carroll’s groundbreaking performance as widowed single mother Julia Baker received widespread critical acclaimed. In 1969, she became the first Black actress to be nominated for – and win – a Golden Globe award for her work on “Julia.” A year later, Carroll would make history once again by becoming the first Black actress to earn a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Diahann Carroll made history as the first African American in a lead role to win a Tony Award. Our thoughts go out to her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/SvOqQm6kHz — AmericanTheatreWing (@TheWing) October 4, 2019

And if Carroll’s achievements weren’t impressive enough, she also nabbed an 1974 Oscar nomination for her role in the film “Claudine.”

One of my favorite films of all time. Diahann Carroll is CLAUDINE. Rest in Peace and Power, Queen. pic.twitter.com/6os7Jey6Qy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was also an accomplished singer, as you will hear in the video below.

REST IN POWER: Pioneering actor and singer Diahann Carroll has died at the age of 84 pic.twitter.com/DcDLCK7Whb — Black Music History (@BlackMusicHstry) October 4, 2019

TV One remembered how Carroll would “go on to star in Dynasty in 1984 as the super sexy fashionista Dominique Deveraux, making her the first prominently featured African-American character on a primetime soap opera — a spot that wouldn’t be filled by another Black woman until Kerry Washington in 2012.”

Carroll’s role as Dominique Deveraux in the prime time soap opera “Dynasty” proved to be a transformative experience for the actress. According to a Washington Post interview published in 2017, Deveraux was “an elegant songstress and businesswoman whom Carroll declared at the time would be television’s ‘first black bitch.’ She instructed the prime-time soap’s writers to ‘just pretend that I’m a white male . . . and write the character from there.’ And there, yet another breakthrough, America getting to watch a black woman complaining about the off-brand of caviar she had been served.”

Diahann Carroll… did what she had to DO on DYNASTY. She’ll be missed and thankfully never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/BoFSDXkB2j — Ira thee Third (@ira) October 4, 2019

Carroll went into a bit more detail when describing to the producers of “Dynasty” how she’d like Deveraux’s character to be.

“The most important thing to remember is write for a white male, and you’ll have the character. Don’t try to write for what you think I am. Write for a white man who wants to be wealthy and powerful. And that’s the way we found Dominique Deveraux,” Carroll said in the early 1980s.

The Television Academy remembers Hall of Fame inductee Diahann Carroll who sadly passed away at age 84. She was the first African-American actress to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1969. Our condolences to Diahann's loved ones.https://t.co/wlUghgBwPl pic.twitter.com/AuzXI2ppfi — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) October 4, 2019

Carroll also played Whitley Gilbert’s mother on the popular 1990s sitcom “A Different World.”

An iconic scene for many reasons but Diahann Carroll gave us a gem in this scene … May she rest well. #ADifferentWorld pic.twitter.com/hnlfRo4Q8K — Frasier Crane Stan Account (@_80sPROTOTYPE_) October 4, 2019

She was married four times and is survived by her daughter, producer and journalist Suzanne Kay, and her grandchildren, August and Sydney.

Carroll was first diagnosed with cancer 1997, which she beat after undergoing surgery and radiation therapy. The experience inspired her to become a public breast cancer activist. Carroll is also a founding member of the Celebrity Action Council, which offers services to homeless women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction or prostitution.

The world will miss her dearly.

Scroll down to take a look at dozens of her photos through the years.