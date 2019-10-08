Watch Justin Trudeau Bomb When Being Grilled About Blackface At Debate

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was is in a media firestorm last month when photos and videos surfaced of him in “brownface.” Folks have not forgotten and he was grilled at a town hall.
It is an election year for Canada and he is up against Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer. Scheer was laying into Trudeau with comments like, “He can’t even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is he’s always wearing a mask.”
However, Trudeau truly bombed when asked by a person in the audience if he reached out to any African or Middle Eastern leaders to apologize. When he didn’t answer the question, the young man grilled him again — and Trudeau still did not answer. Watch below:
In case you missed it, a photo of Trudeau surfaced of him in “brownface” as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001. See below:
Een pijnlijk moment voor de Canadese premier Trudeau. Er is een foto uit 2001 opgedoken waarop hij een donker geschminkt gezicht heeft. Hij is verkleed als Aladdin op een schoolfeest. Jezelf zwart of bruin schminken ligt in landen als Amerika en Canada erg gevoelig. En dus gaat Trudeau diep door het stof: hij biedt zijn excuses aan. #rtlnieuws #trudeau #schandaal #brownface #blackface #canada #aladdin #excuses
An additional photo surfaced of him in a wig that appears to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing “Day-O” at a talent show.
See below:
The media are such scum. They’ve been running cover for @justinpjtrudeau like mad. They are conveniently ignoring the #blackface by only focusing on the #brownface. Meanwhile Scheer (who I don’t even like and is a totalpussy) is regularly called a white nationalist on @cbcnews panels. #elxn43 #cdnpoli #canpoli
Below is another alleged photo:
According to Global News, this video may shows a third incident of Justin Trudeau in black or brownface. It’s unclear where the video was shot. The news outlet claims a senior conservative source confirmed that one of the people in the video was Trudeau. NEWSTALK 1010 can now confirm this is Trudeau from the early 1990s #trudeau #justintrudeau
Trudeau issued an apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”
He also added, “I stand here before Canadians as I will throughout this campaign and talk about the work we have to do to make a better country together. And I am going to continue to stay focused on that and continue to work to fight intolerance and discrimination, even though obviously I made a mistake in the past.”
