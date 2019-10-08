Watch Justin Trudeau Bomb When Being Grilled About Blackface At Debate

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was is in a media firestorm last month when photos and videos surfaced of him in “brownface.” Folks have not forgotten and he was grilled at a town hall.

It is an election year for Canada and he is up against Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer. Scheer was laying into Trudeau with comments like, “He can’t even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is he’s always wearing a mask.”

However, Trudeau truly bombed when asked by a person in the audience if he reached out to any African or Middle Eastern leaders to apologize. When he didn’t answer the question, the young man grilled him again — and Trudeau still did not answer. Watch below:

Journalist @TheRealKeean grills Justin Trudeau on live TV about the black face/black arms/black knees scandal: pic.twitter.com/BDHzTKftwF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2019

In case you missed it, a photo of Trudeau surfaced of him in “brownface” as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001. See below:

An additional photo surfaced of him in a wig that appears to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing “Day-O” at a talent show.

See below:

Below is another alleged photo:

Trudeau issued an apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”

He also added, “I stand here before Canadians as I will throughout this campaign and talk about the work we have to do to make a better country together. And I am going to continue to stay focused on that and continue to work to fight intolerance and discrimination, even though obviously I made a mistake in the past.”

"I shouldn't have done that": Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes after a photo surfaced of him wearing brownface at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party on Wednesday. https://t.co/drdtMZlMzx pic.twitter.com/ojvs6vaR0i — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2019

