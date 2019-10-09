Kamala Harris State Chair Says It’s ‘Unsound’ For Bernie Sanders To Be Elected After Heart Attack

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack last week on the campaign trail. Sanders is not dropping out of the race but a surrogate for Sen. Kamala Harris believes it would be “unsound” for the 78-year-old to be elected.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who chairs the Illinois Sen. Kamala Harris campaign, told the Chicago Sun Times about Sanders, “Don’t be so egotistical, so self-centered, that you want to put the American people and your family into that position where day by day they don’t know whether you are going to have another heart attack. You don’t want to do that. The demands, the rigors of campaigning, the rigors of that office is too great, too important.”

The 72-year-old continued, “I am not saying that he should drop out. No, I would not say that. I am just saying that it is pretty arrogant, self-centered and, to me, unsound … for the American people to elect him president.”

After the heart attack, Sanders told reporters outside of his home, “We were doing (in) some cases five or six meetings today, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people. I don’t think I’m going to do that. But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning. I think we can change the nature of the campaign a bit. Make sure I have the strength to do what needs to be done.”

His campaign manager Faiz Shakir also stated, “As Bernie said, we are going to have an active campaign. Instead of a breakneck series of events that lap the field, we are going to keep a marathoner’s pace that still manages to outrun everyone else.”

Sadly, Sanders’ daughter-in-law Rainè Riggs passed away of neuroendocrine cancer at only 46 years old, according to NBC News. She was married to his son Levi Sanders.

Activist Shaun King posted the following tribute on his Twitter page,” Raine Riggs, neuropsychologist, was married to Levi Sanders, son of @BernieSanders. She met Levi while the two worked at an emergency food shelter in Vermont. She was the director of behavioral medicine at Dartmouth Medical School & started the Palliative Care Department.”

Our thoughts go out to the Sanders family during this difficult time.