Horrific Video Released Of Errol Spence Jr.’s Car Crash

The 29-year-old was in a serious crash.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m. EDT — Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in  a car crash yesterday morning in Dallas, Texas. Now video has been released of the crash and it is amazing he survived.  See below:

According to CBS, the owner of R&R Boxing, Roger Rodas, Spence’s former gym, said, “I thought he was dead. I’m not gonna lie. I was like, ‘whoa, what happened?’”

Spence is reportedly in the hospital and recovering. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Original story:

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in a serious car crash in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, he survived but suffered serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp For ‘Unconstitutional’ Behavior After Amber Guyger Sentencing

According to CBS, Spence, 30, was the driving a Ferrari when the crash happened just after 3 a.m.,

“The vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.”

There were reportedly no other vehicles involved in the crash nor was there anyone else injured. As of now, it appears Spence was the only person in the car.

See the photo below, which is allegedly of the crash:

Spence is reportedly in serious condition at Methodist Hospital but will survive.

The 29-year-old who was born in Long Island, New York, is a welterweight champion. He is currently 26-0 and his most recent match was against Shawn Porter on September 28. See video of the fight below:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Errol Spence Jr. We are hoping for a speedy recovery for the boxer.

